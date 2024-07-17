Romanian citizens can now travel to Thailand for up to 60 days without a visa

Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently announced that starting July 15, 2024, Romanian citizens are able to travel to Thailand without an entry visa for stays of up to 60 days.

The Thai authorities' decision is the result of sustained efforts by the MAE, the institution says, including through the Romanian Embassy in Bangkok, to facilitate the visa waiver process for Romanian citizens.

Romanian citizens traveling to Thailand for tourism or business for a maximum of 60 days will be exempt from the requirement to obtain an entry visa.

Romania passport holders can travel without a visa to 139 countries, according to VisaIndex.com. Countries like the Bahamas, Argentina, Brazil, and Japan are on the list. Romanians are also eligible for a visa upon arrival in another 32 countries.

