Culture

Romanian feature film “Catane” to premiere at the International Film Festival of India

19 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian film “Catane,” signed by Ioana Mischie, will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India, held annually in Goa. This year's edition is scheduled between November 20 and 28.

The Romanian-Italian comedy stars Costel Caşcaval, Iulia Lumânăre, and Cristian Bota. The first screening of the film is scheduled for November 24. 

The action of the film takes place in an eponymous village, where all inhabitants have obtained, through ambiguous means, disability-related social benefits. The entire community faces an immense challenge when an official investigation is launched. They join forces, managing to create a disarmingly humorous response to the absurdities of a flawed system. 

The film will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (or IFFI, which is one of the oldest and most important film festivals in Asia. It has been selected in the “Cinema of the World” section, dedicated to “exceptional cinema from around the world, meticulously curated for passionate cinephiles,” according to the organizers.

The screening at the festival will be carried out with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute. 

Described as “a delight for the audience,” “a thought-provoking rollercoaster” (Film New Europe), “poetic, humorous and satirical” (Cineuropa), “a dramatic comedy, capturing a plot twist with dark humor” (Variety), the film promises a captivating cinematic experience in which suspense and comedy subtly intertwine. 

“We are honored by the festival selection at IFFI Goa, because it reaffirms the fact that a local story can have a universal impact. For us, this recognition transforms cinema into a cultural, spiritual, and creative bond,” said Ioana Mischie.

The film is among the first “green films” in Romania, made following sustainable practices proposed by Eurimages, with reusable materials and local methods, reducing the carbon footprint and preserving artistic quality. Filming took place in the heart of the Apuseni Mountains, combining stylized techniques and improvisation.

The film will enter Romanian cinemas on January 26, distributed by Forum Film. The release will be preceded by special pre-premieres scheduled for December.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Romanian feature film “Catane” to premiere at the International Film Festival of India

19 November 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian film “Catane,” signed by Ioana Mischie, will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India, held annually in Goa. This year's edition is scheduled between November 20 and 28.

The Romanian-Italian comedy stars Costel Caşcaval, Iulia Lumânăre, and Cristian Bota. The first screening of the film is scheduled for November 24. 

The action of the film takes place in an eponymous village, where all inhabitants have obtained, through ambiguous means, disability-related social benefits. The entire community faces an immense challenge when an official investigation is launched. They join forces, managing to create a disarmingly humorous response to the absurdities of a flawed system. 

The film will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (or IFFI, which is one of the oldest and most important film festivals in Asia. It has been selected in the “Cinema of the World” section, dedicated to “exceptional cinema from around the world, meticulously curated for passionate cinephiles,” according to the organizers.

The screening at the festival will be carried out with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute. 

Described as “a delight for the audience,” “a thought-provoking rollercoaster” (Film New Europe), “poetic, humorous and satirical” (Cineuropa), “a dramatic comedy, capturing a plot twist with dark humor” (Variety), the film promises a captivating cinematic experience in which suspense and comedy subtly intertwine. 

“We are honored by the festival selection at IFFI Goa, because it reaffirms the fact that a local story can have a universal impact. For us, this recognition transforms cinema into a cultural, spiritual, and creative bond,” said Ioana Mischie.

The film is among the first “green films” in Romania, made following sustainable practices proposed by Eurimages, with reusable materials and local methods, reducing the carbon footprint and preserving artistic quality. Filming took place in the heart of the Apuseni Mountains, combining stylized techniques and improvisation.

The film will enter Romanian cinemas on January 26, distributed by Forum Film. The release will be preceded by special pre-premieres scheduled for December.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

20 November 2025
Justice
Mercenary Horațiu Potra reportedly brought back to Romania to face investigation
20 November 2025
Energy
Simtel inaugurates Romania’s largest solar park built through ecological reconversion
20 November 2025
Events
Untold Universe opens ‘Planet Christmas’ holiday market in Cluj-Napoca
20 November 2025
Brasov
Brașov closes iconic narrow street for emergency repairs
20 November 2025
Politics
Incoming US ambassador says "relationship with Romania has grown into a stable and strategic alliance"
20 November 2025
HR
Report: Romanian IT, energy sectors see largest salary increases in 2025
20 November 2025
Politics
Romania's deputy prime minister Oana Gheorghiu to coordinate reform of loss-making state firms
20 November 2025
Justice
Romania’s government publishes revised law on magistrates’ pensions