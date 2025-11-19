Romanian feature film “Catane” to premiere at the International Film Festival of India

The Romanian film “Catane,” signed by Ioana Mischie, will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India, held annually in Goa. This year's edition is scheduled between November 20 and 28.

The Romanian-Italian comedy stars Costel Caşcaval, Iulia Lumânăre, and Cristian Bota. The first screening of the film is scheduled for November 24.

The action of the film takes place in an eponymous village, where all inhabitants have obtained, through ambiguous means, disability-related social benefits. The entire community faces an immense challenge when an official investigation is launched. They join forces, managing to create a disarmingly humorous response to the absurdities of a flawed system.

The film will have its world premiere at the International Film Festival of India (or IFFI, which is one of the oldest and most important film festivals in Asia. It has been selected in the “Cinema of the World” section, dedicated to “exceptional cinema from around the world, meticulously curated for passionate cinephiles,” according to the organizers.

The screening at the festival will be carried out with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Described as “a delight for the audience,” “a thought-provoking rollercoaster” (Film New Europe), “poetic, humorous and satirical” (Cineuropa), “a dramatic comedy, capturing a plot twist with dark humor” (Variety), the film promises a captivating cinematic experience in which suspense and comedy subtly intertwine.

“We are honored by the festival selection at IFFI Goa, because it reaffirms the fact that a local story can have a universal impact. For us, this recognition transforms cinema into a cultural, spiritual, and creative bond,” said Ioana Mischie.

The film is among the first “green films” in Romania, made following sustainable practices proposed by Eurimages, with reusable materials and local methods, reducing the carbon footprint and preserving artistic quality. Filming took place in the heart of the Apuseni Mountains, combining stylized techniques and improvisation.

The film will enter Romanian cinemas on January 26, distributed by Forum Film. The release will be preceded by special pre-premieres scheduled for December.

