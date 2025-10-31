An association of construction companies from Romania and Bulgaria has won the contract for building the first section of the A8 Târgu Neamț – Iași – Ungheni highway, with a bid of 4.76 billion (EUR 936 million).

The contract for the 27-kilometer road can be signed within ten days if no appeals are filed.

“The National Road Investment Company has awarded the contract for the construction of the first section of the A8 Târgu Neamț (Moțca)–Iași–Ungheni highway to the Danlin XXL (Leader)-Groma Hold Ltd-Intertranscom Impex-Evropeiski Patishta Association,” announced Romanian transport minister Ciprian Șerban on Thursday, October 30.

The minister added that the documentation granted additional points to the contractor who commits to and prioritizes the execution of a 5.5-kilometer segment within a maximum of 12 months. This segment ensures the connection between Moțca (DN 2/Section III of the Union highway–A8, Leghin–Târgu Neamț lot) and the A7 Moldova highway.

The total duration for completing the A8 section is 46 months, of which 10 months are allocated for design and 36 months for construction works. However, the building will present several technical challenges and will need 36 bridges and overpasses with a total length of 8.5 kilometers, as well as 4 tunnels with a total length of 1.7 kilometers and 3 road junctions.

Romania’s highway network grew by 140 kilometers in 2024, reaching a total of 1,137 kilometers by the end of the year. The increase comes as part of the country’s broader efforts to improve its transport infrastructure, with highways now making up 6.3% of the national road system.

(Photo source: Ciprian Serban on Facebook)