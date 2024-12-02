The Romanian Auto Registry (RAR) introdced the RAR Auto-Pass certificate as of December 1 - a digital document that can be requested exclusively online. The move is designed to help buyers avoid purchasing cars advertised as having less miles than in reality.

The certificate includes a history of odometer readings provided by vehicle inspection stations (ITP) or RAR representatives, details of minor repairs performed in authorized workshops, data on repairs following severe accidents that impacted steering, braking systems, the vehicle’s structural integrity, or passive safety elements, as well as information on periodic technical inspections.

The fee for issuing the certificate is RON 42 (EUR 8.4).

"The RAR Auto-Pass certificate is the most transparent way to inform a buyer who wants to be cautious. It provides essential details about the history of the vehicle you intend to purchase. The document can be issued to both the seller and the buyer after entering the vehicle's identification number (VIN) and some applicant data needed for issuing the invoice and certificate," RAR announced, cited by News.ro.

If no information is available for a specific VIN in RAR's databases, the user will receive a free negation certificate. When data about the vehicle is found, the applicant is redirected to the payment page.

Upon payment confirmation, the certificate will be sent via email and can also be downloaded from the RAR Auto-Pass digital platform immediately after payment or at any time during the certificate's 60-day validity period.

"The RAR Auto-Pass concept originated from the increasing number of cases involving odometer manipulation in recent years. RAR aims to protect good-faith buyers who want to know a car's history from the outset. This way, odometer tampering will be much easier to detect," said Cristian Bucur, Technical Director of the Romanian Auto Registry.

The document contains key authorized data about the vehicle’s history. According to the law, authorized workshops where repairs and interventions are performed are responsible for uploading this data. Over time, more details about a vehicle will become available.

In a future development phase, RAR Auto-Pass will also provide information about the vehicle’s mileage before it was imported into Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas | Dreamstime.com)