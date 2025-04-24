The Romanian-American University and Envisia - Business School launch the first board member professionalization program accredited by the Ministry of Education

News from Companies

The Romanian-American University and Envisia – Business School form a partnership and announce a premier in Romania: the first board member professionalization program accredited by the Ministry of Education and Research and the National Qualifications Authority – the postgraduate program "Corporate Governance that Creates Value".

The program "Corporate Governance that Creates Value" was launched four years ago by Envisia – Business School, the first business school in Central and Eastern Europe dedicated to professionalizing board members and promoting corporate governance best practices, in collaboration with the Bucharest Stock Exchange. Designed to develop and refine the skills required for board members and top-tier professionals in governance structures, the program has since earned strong recognition in business (private and public) and the financial services industry, with nine series and over 130 graduates to date.

The 10th edition of the “Corporate Governance that Creates Value” (“Corporate Governance in Practice”) Program, which benefits now of the recognition of the Ministry of Education and Research and academic accreditation through its partnership with the Romanian-American University, as well as recognition of the capital markets industry through Envisia’s ongoing partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange, is set to launch on May 29, 2025. Board members and professionals who are working with boards are invited to enroll online by May 26 at https://www.rau.ro/envisia.

In its 34 years since founding, the Romanian-American University, one of the top-performing higher education institutions in the country, has contributed significantly to the development of the business environment and labor market, with over 50,000 graduates across its faculties. Expanding its academic portfolio with an educational program tailored for the corporate governance elite, directly applicable in strategic leadership, in partnership with Envisia, and its accreditation by the Ministry of Education, reinforces the university’s mission to deliver education at the highest standards of quality.

“The accreditation of Envisia’s program, through the partnership with the Romanian-American University, marks a moment of maturity and a defining milestone in the advancement of academic and professional education in the field of corporate governance. Moreover, it reconfirms and validates the mission that Envisia – Business School has upheld since its founding: to professionalize the role of board members through specialized programs and courses aligned with international quality standards in the field. I consider that the accreditation comes at a highly opportune moment, especially as Romania has recently received the formal endorsement of the Corporate Governance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)—a critical step in the country’s accession process, in which specialized education in corporate governance plays a key role. We are honored to have the Romanian-American University—a benchmark of academic excellence and educational innovation—as our partner, and we are confident that together, we can make a meaningful contribution to strengthening a responsible and professional governance environment in Romania,” stated Gabriela Hârțescu, PhD, Dean and Founding Member of Envisia.

“The Romanian-American University reaffirms its commitment to promoting high-quality higher education by strengthening strategic partnerships with prestigious institutions such as Envisia – Business School. The accreditation of the postgraduate program ‘Corporate Governance in Practice’ marks an important milestone in broadening our academic offerings toward key areas of contemporary leadership and corporate governance, thus addressing the real needs of today’s socio-economic environment,” stated Professor Costel Negricea, PhD, Rector of the Romanian-American University.

The program is designed for non-executive board members and supervisory board members, C-suite executives, top governance professionals or those working closely with boards, corporate secretaries, investors, entrepreneurs, consultants, representatives of regulatory authorities, and more. Participants benefit from a modern, up-to-date curriculum, renowned lecturers and facilitators with both academic and practical expertise recognized nationally and internationally, as well as the opportunity to join an exclusive community of board professionals. The program also offers valuable networking opportunities with leaders from both the public and private sectors.

Successful completion of the “Corporate Governance that Creates Value” program (“Corporate Governance in Practice”) grants a postgraduate certificate and 6 ECTS credits, in line with the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System - ECTS for higher education.

The partnership with the Romanian-American University reaffirms Envisia’s position as a regional leader in education for board members and strategic leadership. This initiative actively supports Envisia’s core objective: to build a community of leaders who champion responsible, ethical, and effective governance and generate a positive impact across the economic, social, and political ecosystem.

About Envisia – Business School

Envisia – Business School is the first institution in Romania that offers advanced education programs, mentorship, and consultancy services for current and aspiring board members, in partnership with some of the world’s most prestigious institutions.

The exclusive Envisia Boards of Elite community includes over 180 professional non-executive directors holding triple globally recognized accreditation (Henley postgraduate program) and more than 130 certified professionals accredited in Romania—ranging from board chairs and non-executive members to executives and institutional representatives. Additionally, over 500 leaders have participated in various courses and programs offered by Envisia, in 4 years of activity.

The “Corporate Governance that Creates Value” Program, developed by Envisia – Business School between 2018-2021 based on the market research conducted in collaboration with Henley Business School, benefits now of the recognition of the Ministry of Education and Research and academic accreditation through its partnership with the Romanian-American University. Moreover, it is also recognized by the capital markets industry through Envisia’s ongoing partnership with the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The 10th series of the postgraduate program is set to launch on May 29, 2025. Board members and professionals which are working with boards are invited to enroll online by May 26.

About Romanian-American University

With over 34 years of experience, the Romanian-American University is committed to promoting excellence in education, scientific research, and innovation through its academic programs and university-wide initiatives focused on both students and the society at large.

The institution has been evaluated and accredited by ARACIS (Romania’s national accreditation authority), receiving for the third consecutive time the highest qualification: "High Degree of Confidence." This distinction confirms the university’s dedication to delivering high-quality education and research within a stimulating intellectual environment for both students and faculty.

Students who choose the Romanian-American University benefit from modern learning conditions in Romania, international mobility opportunities through nearly 250 global academic partnerships, and a wide range of attractive undergraduate and master's programs offered in Romanian or entirely in English. They may also opt for dual-degree programs in partnership with prestigious universities in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Italy.

Moreover, the Romanian-American University is the only private university in Romania that annually awards merit-based scholarships to 20% of students enrolled in Romanian-taught undergraduate programs and 10% of those in master’s programs.

