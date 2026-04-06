Romania rises yields of state bonds sold to households in April

Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced the yields of the 1, 3, and 5-year bonds sold to households under the Tezaur scheme in April – when the coupons attached to the 3 and 5-year papers will rise by 0.5pp compared to March, at 7.00% and 7.50% respectively.

The 1-year bonds will pay 6.5% yield, compared to 5.85% in March.

The yield curve defined by Tezaur/Fidelis schemes thus increases back to the levels seen at the end of 2025, before a sudden decline over the first two months of 2026, before the war in the Middle East emerged. The 10-year yield for Romanian debt decreased from around 7% at the end of last year to 6.3% on February 27 – to rise again after the attacks on Iran.

Currently at nearly 7.1%, the yield of Romania’s local currency long-term debt returned to roughly where it was before October 15, when the European Commission confirmed the country’s dynamics along the fiscal consolidation trajectory.

iulian@romania-insider.com