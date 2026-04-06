Finance

Romania rises yields of state bonds sold to households in April

06 April 2026

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Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced the yields of the 1, 3, and 5-year bonds sold to households under the Tezaur scheme in April – when the coupons attached to the 3 and 5-year papers will rise by 0.5pp compared to March, at 7.00% and 7.50% respectively. 

The 1-year bonds will pay 6.5% yield, compared to 5.85% in March.

The yield curve defined by Tezaur/Fidelis schemes thus increases back to the levels seen at the end of 2025, before a sudden decline over the first two months of 2026, before the war in the Middle East emerged. The 10-year yield for Romanian debt decreased from around 7% at the end of last year to 6.3% on February 27 – to rise again after the attacks on Iran.

Currently at nearly 7.1%, the yield of Romania’s local currency long-term debt returned to roughly where it was before October 15, when the European Commission confirmed the country’s dynamics along the fiscal consolidation trajectory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania rises yields of state bonds sold to households in April

06 April 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s Ministry of Finance announced the yields of the 1, 3, and 5-year bonds sold to households under the Tezaur scheme in April – when the coupons attached to the 3 and 5-year papers will rise by 0.5pp compared to March, at 7.00% and 7.50% respectively. 

The 1-year bonds will pay 6.5% yield, compared to 5.85% in March.

The yield curve defined by Tezaur/Fidelis schemes thus increases back to the levels seen at the end of 2025, before a sudden decline over the first two months of 2026, before the war in the Middle East emerged. The 10-year yield for Romanian debt decreased from around 7% at the end of last year to 6.3% on February 27 – to rise again after the attacks on Iran.

Currently at nearly 7.1%, the yield of Romania’s local currency long-term debt returned to roughly where it was before October 15, when the European Commission confirmed the country’s dynamics along the fiscal consolidation trajectory.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Iryna Drozd/Dreamstime.com)

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