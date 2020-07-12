Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

07 December 2020
The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, December 4, the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. Sweden was reintroduced to the new list, while France was removed, according to local Digi24.

The new “yellow list” includes countries such as Georgia, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Austria, the US, Hungary, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, and Bulgaria. The Romanian authorities also decided to keep Denmark on the list “following the detection in the human population of some variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus coming from mink farms.” 

Travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo source: Dreasmtime.com)

