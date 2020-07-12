Travel restrictions: Romania updates “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on Friday, December 4, the “yellow list” of countries with high epidemiological risk. Sweden was reintroduced to the new list, while France was removed, according to local Digi24.

The new “yellow list” includes countries such as Georgia, Serbia, Luxembourg, Croatia, Austria, the US, Hungary, Sweden, Portugal, Switzerland, Poland, Italy, and Bulgaria. The Romanian authorities also decided to keep Denmark on the list “following the detection in the human population of some variants of the Sars-Cov-2 virus coming from mink farms.”

Travelers who arrive in Romania from these countries are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The CNSU decision is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreasmtime.com)