COVID-19: Romania reintroduces the US to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The US is back on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” The Romanian authorities previously decided to remove the United States from the list in late October.

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the “yellow list” on Friday, November 20. Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The United States and Serbia were added to the new list, which no longer includes Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, and Monaco, according to Hotnews.ro.

Also on this list are Montenegro, French Polynesia, Andorra, Luxembourg, Austria, San Marino, Switzerland, Georgia, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Guam, Croatia, Italy, France, Portugal, Armenia, Lithuania, Jordan, Northern Macedonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

The CNSU decision is available here.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)