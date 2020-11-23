Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 12:01
Social

COVID-19: Romania reintroduces the US to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US is back on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” The Romanian authorities previously decided to remove the United States from the list in late October

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the “yellow list” on Friday, November 20. Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The United States and Serbia were added to the new list, which no longer includes Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, and Monaco, according to Hotnews.ro

Also on this list are Montenegro, French Polynesia, Andorra, Luxembourg, Austria, San Marino, Switzerland, Georgia, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Guam, Croatia, Italy, France, Portugal, Armenia, Lithuania, Jordan, Northern Macedonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

The CNSU decision is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 10:53
23 November 2020
Social
Regional lockdown: 11 localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 12:01
Social

COVID-19: Romania reintroduces the US to the list of countries with high epidemiological risk

23 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The US is back on Romania’s list of countries with high epidemiological risk – the so-called “yellow list.” The Romanian authorities previously decided to remove the United States from the list in late October

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated the “yellow list” on Friday, November 20. Travelers who arrive in Romania from the countries on the list are requested to quarantine or self-isolate for 14 days.

The United States and Serbia were added to the new list, which no longer includes Belgium, Spain, Slovakia, and Monaco, according to Hotnews.ro

Also on this list are Montenegro, French Polynesia, Andorra, Luxembourg, Austria, San Marino, Switzerland, Georgia, Liechtenstein, Slovenia, the Czech Republic, Poland, Guam, Croatia, Italy, France, Portugal, Armenia, Lithuania, Jordan, Northern Macedonia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Serbia, the United States, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Denmark.

The CNSU decision is available here.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Mon, 11/23/2020 - 10:53
23 November 2020
Social
Regional lockdown: 11 localities around Bucharest placed under quarantine
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

19 November 2020
Business
London-based startup looks for financing on Romanian equity crowdfunding platform
23 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Finbar Murphy (Irishman living in RO): It is a safe country with friendly people and a great climate
17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners