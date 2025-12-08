2026 World Cup draw sets Romania’s possible group against the US, Paraguay and Australia

Romania’s national team learned its potential group-stage opponents for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Friday, December 5, during the official draw held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The winner of the UEFA play-off path that includes Romania will join Group D, alongside the United States, Paraguay, and Australia.

The draw allocated the 2026 World Cup teams into 12 groups, with Group D consisting of the United States, Paraguay, Australia, and the UEFA Play-off C winner, the Romanian Football Federation (FRF) announced.

To qualify for the tournament, Romania must defeat Turkey away on March 26 and then overcome the winner of Slovakia vs. Kosovo, also away. If successful, the team will earn a place in Group D, facing the US, Paraguay, and Australia at the final tournament.

Attending the event in Washington, Răzvan Burleanu, the president of the Romanian Football Federation, welcomed the group allocation, noting the challenge and opportunity it presents: “It is a draw that both motivates and challenges us enormously. We want to qualify for the final tournament, to write a new chapter in the history of Romanian football and to represent Romania with pride at the most complex World Cup edition so far.”

According to the FRF, national team coach Mircea Lucescu was not present at the draw due to two hip surgeries, with the long journey to Washington, D.C. deemed too difficult at this time.

