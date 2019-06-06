Romania to borrow EUR 1 bln from WB for family doctors

Romanian finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said the Government is due to sign an agreement with the World Bank to borrow funds for family medicine and for broadening the package of services provided for free to those who do not pay healthcare insurance. The World Bank’s representatives will endorse the agreement in July, local Mediafax reported.

Under the program, three to four-year loans will be extended to some 11,000 family doctors to help them provide unspecified “related healthcare activities.” The money, once repaid by doctors, will be re-allocated to other family doctors.

Separately, the package of primary medical care services offered to uninsured people categories will be extended, Teodorovici stated.

The final goal would be a general improvement of the family medicine with the result of removing part of the pressure placed now on hospitals, particularly on the emergency rooms.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)