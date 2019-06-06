Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania to borrow EUR 1 bln from WB for family doctors
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said the Government is due to sign an agreement with the World Bank to borrow funds for family medicine and for broadening the package of services provided for free to those who do not pay healthcare insurance. The World Bank’s representatives will endorse the agreement in July, local Mediafax reported.

Under the program, three to four-year loans will be extended to some 11,000 family doctors to help them provide unspecified “related healthcare activities.” The money, once repaid by doctors, will be re-allocated to other family doctors.

Separately, the package of primary medical care services offered to uninsured people categories will be extended, Teodorovici stated.

The final goal would be a general improvement of the family medicine with the result of removing part of the pressure placed now on hospitals, particularly on the emergency rooms.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 06/06/2019 - 08:23
Business
Romania to borrow EUR 1 bln from WB for family doctors
06 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said the Government is due to sign an agreement with the World Bank to borrow funds for family medicine and for broadening the package of services provided for free to those who do not pay healthcare insurance. The World Bank’s representatives will endorse the agreement in July, local Mediafax reported.

Under the program, three to four-year loans will be extended to some 11,000 family doctors to help them provide unspecified “related healthcare activities.” The money, once repaid by doctors, will be re-allocated to other family doctors.

Separately, the package of primary medical care services offered to uninsured people categories will be extended, Teodorovici stated.

The final goal would be a general improvement of the family medicine with the result of removing part of the pressure placed now on hospitals, particularly on the emergency rooms.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 June 2019
People
Romanian businesswoman on Forbes’ list of wealthiest self-made women in U.S.
27 May 2019
OpEd
Comment: The rise and fall of Liviu Dragnea, the most powerful politician sent to jail in Romania
27 May 2019
Politics
Romanian ruling party leader goes to jail after bitter defeat in EU elections
27 May 2019
Politics
EU elections: Opposition scores massive victory over ruling coalition in Romania
26 May 2019
Social
EU elections: Thousands of Romanians abroad didn’t get to vote even after hours of waiting
26 May 2019
Politics
EU elections in Romania: Exit poll shows three parties neck-and-neck in the lead
26 May 2019
Politics
Romanian president’s referendum for justice passes validation threshold, record turnout for EU elections
24 May 2019
Social
Heavy rain floods Bucharest on Friday afternoon

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40