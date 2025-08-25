Romania seeks more wind farm investors with new CfD auction

Romania's Ministry of Energy invited investors to come up with more wind farm projects for another auction under the CfD (contract for difference) scheme, after it approved projects with an installed capacity of only 1.26 GW out of the planned 2 GW in the previous auction, according to Economica.net.

Projects with sufficient maturity but not able to attend the previous auction due to the tight deadline are invited.

"The capacity to be auctioned will be determined following an analysis by the Ministry of Energy, based also on the expressions of interest received, provided that sufficient interest is expressed by the market," the announcement reads.

The maximum exercise price accepted by the authorities in the previous auction – which is the price guaranteed for investors over 15 years – was EUR 80 per MW.

Under the previous CfD auction, the second under the scheme carried out by the Romanian authorities, the lowest price asked by investors was EUR 65.17 per /MWh, and the largest project that qualified has a capacity of 211 MW.

In related news, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced it has supported Romania in delivering its second successful renewable energy auction under the Contracts for Difference (CfD) scheme, completed in August 2025.

The second auction awarded 2.75 GW of CfD-backed capacity, bringing the combined total from Romania's first and second auctions to 4.2 GW. This surpasses the national target of 3.5 GW set under Romania's Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

(Photo source: Welcomia/Dreamstime.com)