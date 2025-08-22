EBRD: Romania awards 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two CfD auctions, beating target

Romania has awarded a record 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions, exceeding its 3.5 GW target under the national Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced. The second auction, held in August 2025 and backed by the EBRD, allocated 2,751 MW of new capacity, building on the 1.5 GW awarded in last year’s inaugural round.

The two-way CfD mechanism, developed with EBRD support, guarantees long-term price stability for developers while strengthening the integration of renewables into the energy market.

The second auction drew bids for more than 5,500 MW of solar and wind projects, with solar photovoltaic offers coming in as low as EUR 35 per MWh, underscoring Romania’s rising competitiveness in renewable energy.

The auctions are financed through the EU’s Modernisation Fund, part of Romania’s wider efforts to accelerate its green transition under EU programmes such as Fit for 55 and REPowerEU. The country has pledged to reach 38.3% of final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 and 44% from low-carbon sources by 2035.

“We are proud of the strong partnership we have fostered in this sector and congratulate our Romanian colleagues on the successful second auction,” said EBRD Director for Romania, Victoria Zinchuk. “This highlights the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to competitive auctions and well-structured support mechanisms, and it sets the stage for further progress, including the development of storage support schemes.”

Since 2024, the EBRD has financed nearly 2 GW of renewable capacity in Romania, with EUR 350 million from its own resources, mobilising a further EUR 1.25 billion in external investment. Overall, the bank has invested almost EUR 12 billion in 569 projects in the country.

With its successful CfD framework now proven, Romania is positioning itself as a regional leader in affordable and sustainable energy, the EBRD said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)