Energy

EBRD: Romania awards 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two CfD auctions, beating target

22 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has awarded a record 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions, exceeding its 3.5 GW target under the national Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced. The second auction, held in August 2025 and backed by the EBRD, allocated 2,751 MW of new capacity, building on the 1.5 GW awarded in last year’s inaugural round.

The two-way CfD mechanism, developed with EBRD support, guarantees long-term price stability for developers while strengthening the integration of renewables into the energy market.

The second auction drew bids for more than 5,500 MW of solar and wind projects, with solar photovoltaic offers coming in as low as EUR 35 per MWh, underscoring Romania’s rising competitiveness in renewable energy.

The auctions are financed through the EU’s Modernisation Fund, part of Romania’s wider efforts to accelerate its green transition under EU programmes such as Fit for 55 and REPowerEU. The country has pledged to reach 38.3% of final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 and 44% from low-carbon sources by 2035.

“We are proud of the strong partnership we have fostered in this sector and congratulate our Romanian colleagues on the successful second auction,” said EBRD Director for Romania, Victoria Zinchuk. “This highlights the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to competitive auctions and well-structured support mechanisms, and it sets the stage for further progress, including the development of storage support schemes.”

Since 2024, the EBRD has financed nearly 2 GW of renewable capacity in Romania, with EUR 350 million from its own resources, mobilising a further EUR 1.25 billion in external investment. Overall, the bank has invested almost EUR 12 billion in 569 projects in the country.

With its successful CfD framework now proven, Romania is positioning itself as a regional leader in affordable and sustainable energy, the EBRD said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)

Read next
Normal
Energy

EBRD: Romania awards 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two CfD auctions, beating target

22 August 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has awarded a record 4.2 GW of renewable energy capacity across two Contracts for Difference (CfD) auctions, exceeding its 3.5 GW target under the national Recovery and Resilience Plan, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development announced. The second auction, held in August 2025 and backed by the EBRD, allocated 2,751 MW of new capacity, building on the 1.5 GW awarded in last year’s inaugural round.

The two-way CfD mechanism, developed with EBRD support, guarantees long-term price stability for developers while strengthening the integration of renewables into the energy market.

The second auction drew bids for more than 5,500 MW of solar and wind projects, with solar photovoltaic offers coming in as low as EUR 35 per MWh, underscoring Romania’s rising competitiveness in renewable energy.

The auctions are financed through the EU’s Modernisation Fund, part of Romania’s wider efforts to accelerate its green transition under EU programmes such as Fit for 55 and REPowerEU. The country has pledged to reach 38.3% of final energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030 and 44% from low-carbon sources by 2035.

“We are proud of the strong partnership we have fostered in this sector and congratulate our Romanian colleagues on the successful second auction,” said EBRD Director for Romania, Victoria Zinchuk. “This highlights the Ministry of Energy’s commitment to competitive auctions and well-structured support mechanisms, and it sets the stage for further progress, including the development of storage support schemes.”

Since 2024, the EBRD has financed nearly 2 GW of renewable capacity in Romania, with EUR 350 million from its own resources, mobilising a further EUR 1.25 billion in external investment. Overall, the bank has invested almost EUR 12 billion in 569 projects in the country.

With its successful CfD framework now proven, Romania is positioning itself as a regional leader in affordable and sustainable energy, the EBRD said.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2025
Tech
Romanian software company OVES Enterprise expanding to the US to develop military drones
22 August 2025
Environment
Fires devastated over 1 mln hectares in the EU in 2025, Romania third most affected
22 August 2025
Society
Andrew, Tristan Tate reportedly building a USD 4 mln underground bunker in Bucharest
22 August 2025
Society
Romania activates EU RESTORE mechanism to rebuild flood-hit Neamț and Suceava counties
22 August 2025
Energy
EDF wins EUR 175 mln contract to refurbish Romania's Cernavodă nuclear plant unit
22 August 2025
Defense
Romania could support peace in Ukraine by opening military bases to NATO, PM says
21 August 2025
Transport
Train route from Bucharest to Kyiv via Chișinău announced in September
21 August 2025
Finance
Addiko Bank enters Romania with digital lending services