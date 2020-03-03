Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/03/2020 - 10:22
Nature
Video
World Wildlife Day: Wild animals still roam in Romania’s forests
03 March 2020
Bears, wolves, bison, deer, foxes, and dozens of other large mammals still roam free in Romania’s forests. As today (March 3) we celebrate World Wildlife Day, we have selected for you a series of videos showing glimpses from the life of wild animals in Romania, captured by rangers of the national forest administration – Romsilva. Enjoy!

 

Bison in the wild in Vanatori-Neamt National Park:

Wolves in Piatra Craiului National Park:

Bears in the Putna-Vrancea Natural Park:

Bear carries dead chamois in Bucegi Natural Park:

Chamois in the Tarcu Mountains:

Chamois grazing in the Piatra Craiului National Park:

Two stags in the Putna-Vrancea Natural Park:

Dozens of deer:

Wild cat hunting:

Fox hunting:

Wild boars at the spa:

[email protected]

(Photo source: Romsilva Facebook page)

40