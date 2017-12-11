7 °C
Romania, last in EU for the share of welfare expenditure in GDP

by Romania Insider
Romania ranked last in the EU for the share of social protection expenditure in its GDP, with 14.6%. By comparison, the spending on social protection represented 29% of the GDP in the European Union in 2015, according to data from EU’s statistical office Eurostat.

The share of social protection expenditure in GDP in Romania dropped from 17.3% of the GDP in 2010 to 14.6% in 2015. At EU level, the trend was reverse. The share grew from 28.6% in 2010 to 29% in 2015.

Age and survivors’ pensions accounted for 45% of the total social benefits in the EU in 2015. Unemployment benefits ranged between less than 0.7% of the total social protection expenditure in Romania to 12% in Ireland.

