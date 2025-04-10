Romania to hike electric car bonus to EUR 7,500

Romania's authorities will set a EUR 7,500 value for the bonus provided to those replacing old cars with new electric automobiles, minister of environment Mircea Fechet announced.

The bonus was EUR 10,000 last year, and it was supposed to drop to EUR 5,000 this year.

"The big news for Romanians is the EUR 7,500 bonus, the new value of the eco-ticket under Rabla Electric scheme for encouraging the purchase of electric cars. We have three [electric] models produced in our country, in Craiova, in Romania," said Mircea Fechet at the opening of the Green Energy Expo & Romenvirotec exhibition, quoted by Economica.net.

(Photo source: Sam74100/Dreamstime.com)