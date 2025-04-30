Romanian electoral authority tests voting system for visually impaired ahead of presidential elections

Romania’s Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP), in collaboration with the Romanian Association of the Blind, organized on April 29 a simulation of the voting process for the first round of the 2025 presidential elections, specifically designed for people with visual impairments.

The test focused on a special ballot template developed by AEP that enables visually impaired voters to cast their ballots independently, the authority announced. The goal was to ensure that the system allows for direct, private voting and to gather feedback from participants on how the process could be improved to better support voters with disabilities.

During the simulation, participants received Braille informational materials prepared by AEP. These included general guidance on voting as well as step-by-step instructions on how to use the ballot template.

The effort is part of a broader campaign to improve accessibility in elections, in line with the country’s national strategy for the rights of people with disabilities, titled “A Fair Romania” (2022–2027).

In related news, according to data compiled by the AEP based on information provided by the mayors of administrative-territorial units, who are responsible for organizing polling stations, 18,587 polling stations (representing 97.94% of the total) across Romania meet the minimum criteria for ensuring access for voters with reduced mobility.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Alexandru Busca)