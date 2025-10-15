Culture

Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has welcomed more than 981,500 visitors over its 184 days of operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, October 14. The pavilion, themed Romania – Land of Tomorrow, showcased the country’s cultural richness, innovation, and creativity through exhibitions, performances, and interactive programs.

Over 760 Romanian artists, artisans, students, and researchers took part in the events, transforming the pavilion into a space for dialogue between tradition and modernity, the ministry said. 

The pavilion also hosted a series of high-level visits from Japanese and international dignitaries, including Princess Takamado and Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

The National Day, celebrated on June 26, was one of the most prominent moments of the country’s participation, featuring an official ceremony attended by Romanian Senate president Mircea Abrudean and Japan’s deputy minister of economy, trade and industry Masaki Ogushi. The celebration included a gala concert by the George Enescu Philharmonic and an economic forum titled A Roadmap for the Next Decade, which brought together over 150 Romanian and Japanese officials and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in IT, infrastructure, green energy, and agrifood industries.

The pavilion also presented Romania’s achievements in science and innovation, including the MAVIS artificial heart project, the NerveRepack neuroregeneration research, and the ELI-NP laser facility - home to the world’s most powerful laser. These exhibits highlighted Romania’s growing role in advanced research and technology with global applications, the ministry stated.

Cultural diplomacy was another key component of Romania’s presence, with traditional crafts, interactive art workshops, and culinary experiences attracting significant attention. 

The pavilion’s restaurant welcomed over 60,000 guests, offering visitors a taste of Romanian cuisine and hospitality.

The entire public diplomacy activity carried out within Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, between April 13 and October 13, 2025, was coordinated by the Commissioner General of the Romanian Section, Ferdinand Nagy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mae.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal
Culture

Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months

15 October 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s national pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has welcomed more than 981,500 visitors over its 184 days of operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, October 14. The pavilion, themed Romania – Land of Tomorrow, showcased the country’s cultural richness, innovation, and creativity through exhibitions, performances, and interactive programs.

Over 760 Romanian artists, artisans, students, and researchers took part in the events, transforming the pavilion into a space for dialogue between tradition and modernity, the ministry said. 

The pavilion also hosted a series of high-level visits from Japanese and international dignitaries, including Princess Takamado and Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

The National Day, celebrated on June 26, was one of the most prominent moments of the country’s participation, featuring an official ceremony attended by Romanian Senate president Mircea Abrudean and Japan’s deputy minister of economy, trade and industry Masaki Ogushi. The celebration included a gala concert by the George Enescu Philharmonic and an economic forum titled A Roadmap for the Next Decade, which brought together over 150 Romanian and Japanese officials and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in IT, infrastructure, green energy, and agrifood industries.

The pavilion also presented Romania’s achievements in science and innovation, including the MAVIS artificial heart project, the NerveRepack neuroregeneration research, and the ELI-NP laser facility - home to the world’s most powerful laser. These exhibits highlighted Romania’s growing role in advanced research and technology with global applications, the ministry stated.

Cultural diplomacy was another key component of Romania’s presence, with traditional crafts, interactive art workshops, and culinary experiences attracting significant attention. 

The pavilion’s restaurant welcomed over 60,000 guests, offering visitors a taste of Romanian cuisine and hospitality.

The entire public diplomacy activity carried out within Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, between April 13 and October 13, 2025, was coordinated by the Commissioner General of the Romanian Section, Ferdinand Nagy.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mae.ro)

Tags
Positive Romania
Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

15 October 2025
Events
Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timișoara exhibition on Pompeii
15 October 2025
Events
Oprah Winfrey to headline major business summit in Bucharest in 2026
15 October 2025
Justice
Romanian inmate hacks into prison IT system, modifies sentences for others
15 October 2025
Business
Sphera Franchise Group to open five Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in Romania, Moldova starting 2026
15 October 2025
Culture
Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months
15 October 2025
Macro
IMF expects moderate economic growth but sluggish fiscal consolidation in Romania
15 October 2025
Business
PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant
14 October 2025
Energy
Apple expands clean energy projects across Europe, including Romania