Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka draws nearly one million visitors over six months

Romania’s national pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka has welcomed more than 981,500 visitors over its 184 days of operation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said on Tuesday, October 14. The pavilion, themed Romania – Land of Tomorrow, showcased the country’s cultural richness, innovation, and creativity through exhibitions, performances, and interactive programs.

Over 760 Romanian artists, artisans, students, and researchers took part in the events, transforming the pavilion into a space for dialogue between tradition and modernity, the ministry said.

The pavilion also hosted a series of high-level visits from Japanese and international dignitaries, including Princess Takamado and Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura.

The National Day, celebrated on June 26, was one of the most prominent moments of the country’s participation, featuring an official ceremony attended by Romanian Senate president Mircea Abrudean and Japan’s deputy minister of economy, trade and industry Masaki Ogushi. The celebration included a gala concert by the George Enescu Philharmonic and an economic forum titled A Roadmap for the Next Decade, which brought together over 150 Romanian and Japanese officials and business leaders to discuss investment opportunities in IT, infrastructure, green energy, and agrifood industries.

The pavilion also presented Romania’s achievements in science and innovation, including the MAVIS artificial heart project, the NerveRepack neuroregeneration research, and the ELI-NP laser facility - home to the world’s most powerful laser. These exhibits highlighted Romania’s growing role in advanced research and technology with global applications, the ministry stated.

Cultural diplomacy was another key component of Romania’s presence, with traditional crafts, interactive art workshops, and culinary experiences attracting significant attention.

The pavilion’s restaurant welcomed over 60,000 guests, offering visitors a taste of Romanian cuisine and hospitality.

The entire public diplomacy activity carried out within Romania’s Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka, between April 13 and October 13, 2025, was coordinated by the Commissioner General of the Romanian Section, Ferdinand Nagy.

