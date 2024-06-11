The players of Romania's national football team have a transfer market value of just EUR 91 million, the lowest among the teams participating in Euro 2024, according to the latest statistics.

Leading the Euro 2024 championship rankings in squad value is England (EUR 1.69 billion), followed by France (EUR 1.41 billion) and Portugal (EUR 1.22 billion).

Belgium has a national squad valued at EUR 669 million, and the players of Ukraine are valued at EUR 534 million. Albania’s squad is valued at EUR 139 million, while Romania's Group E opponent, Slovakia, has a squad valued at EUR 161 million.

According to the European Football Observatory (CIES), in terms of the average age of players in the squad, Romania ranks 15th with an average age of 27.4 years. The oldest team is Scotland, with an average age of 28.8 years, and the youngest team is Slovakia, with an average age of 25.8 years.

The average height of the Romanian national team is 1.84 meters, ranking 16th, tied with Switzerland and Turkey. The team with the tallest players is Serbia (1.86 meters), and the team with the shortest average height is Spain (1.81 meters).

Regarding the number of players in the national team playing in other leagues, Denmark and Albania have only foreign-based players. Romania has 73% of its squad composed of players from other leagues and ranks 14th. The national team with the fewest players from other leagues is England, with only 8%.

Germany, Spain, France, and England are favorites to reach the semifinals of Euro 2024, according to News.ro. Romania is ranked 21st, followed by Hungary, Albania, and Georgia.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Stefan Constantin)