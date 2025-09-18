Romania allows US to bring more troops to Black Sea base for Middle East monitoring

Romanian president Nicusor Dan informed the Parliament that he approved a request by the United States to bring additional forces to Mihail Kogalnicanu base at the Black Sea, in light of the rising tensions in the Middle East, according to Profit.ro.

″Amid the worsening security situation in the Middle East, characterised by acute tensions and existential implications, the United States of America, to protect its capabilities and interests, decided to increase its forces in the region. Taking into account Romania's geostrategic positioning, the US requested the authorities in our country to use military facilities, such as the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base," reads the information letter addressed to Parliament by the president of Romania.

President Dan announced that he approved the prepositioning on the territory of Romania of aerial refuelling aircraft, of a contingent of the United States of America and means of force protection, as well as of ISR (Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance) and aerial surveillance aircraft at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base, to support possible future operations.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)