Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 09:36
Politics
Romania moves its troops from Iraq amid US-Iran conflict
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The training and counseling missions carried out by the Romanian military deployed in Iraq have been interrupted, following the decision taken at the North Atlantic Council Meeting on Monday, January 6, to temporarily suspend the training mission of Iraqi troops amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, January 7.

“Thus, to ensure the safety of the personnel, the 14 Romanian soldiers who were on mission in Iraq will be temporarily relocated to another coalition base,” the ministry announced, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The missions of the Romanian military focused on training Iraqi trainers in the military system, advising the officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and other institutions responsible for reforming the security sector, and increasing the operational capacity of the Iraqi army.

The situation in Iraq, after the elimination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, also concerns Romania, which has many citizens living and working in the Middle East area and in Iraq as well as military in this country, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Iohannis called for “a calm, diplomatic approach” for de-escalation and return to calm in this area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ilkin Guliyev/Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 01/08/2020 - 09:36
Politics
Romania moves its troops from Iraq amid US-Iran conflict
08 January 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The training and counseling missions carried out by the Romanian military deployed in Iraq have been interrupted, following the decision taken at the North Atlantic Council Meeting on Monday, January 6, to temporarily suspend the training mission of Iraqi troops amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, the Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday, January 7.

“Thus, to ensure the safety of the personnel, the 14 Romanian soldiers who were on mission in Iraq will be temporarily relocated to another coalition base,” the ministry announced, local Hotnews.ro reported.

The missions of the Romanian military focused on training Iraqi trainers in the military system, advising the officials of the Iraqi Ministry of Defense and other institutions responsible for reforming the security sector, and increasing the operational capacity of the Iraqi army.

The situation in Iraq, after the elimination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the United States, also concerns Romania, which has many citizens living and working in the Middle East area and in Iraq as well as military in this country, Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday. Iohannis called for “a calm, diplomatic approach” for de-escalation and return to calm in this area.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Ilkin Guliyev/Dreamstime.com)

Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 January 2020
Social
Air in Romania's capital as polluted as in Sydney, authorities announce checks and sanctions
07 January 2020
Business
Media: Exxon may try to bypass RO Govt. in the sale of offshore gas project in Black Sea
06 January 2020
Culture
Discovery of 17,000-year-old Venus statue in Romania stirs controversy
06 January 2020
Social
30 years of democracy: 3-hour documentary follows Romania’s transformation after the fall of Communism
05 January 2020
Business
Google’s AI venture fund leads USD 7 mln financing for Romanian tech startup
24 December 2019
Social
Dozens of Romanians living abroad offer to “adopt” a truck driver for Christmas
24 December 2019
Politics
Romania's PM presents to the Parliament the budget for 2020, to be passed with no vote
23 December 2019
Social
Romanian court closes case against human trafficking group running beggar network in UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40