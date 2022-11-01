Romania's Treasury pays 9.15% yield for two-year bonds sold to households

Romania's Ministry of Finance launched a new bond issues for households under the Tezaur scheme (bonds not traded at Bucharest Stock Exchange), starting on November 1, announcing annual coupons of 8.7% (one-year tenant) and 9.15% (two-year tenant).

The yields are along the yield curve set on the primary market, where the Treasury issued bonds with a maturity of eight years (96 months) at the cost of 9.23% on October 31.

Between November 1-24, the Government for household securities can be bought online only by natural persons who have signed in the Finance Ministry's online system SPV. At the same time, between November 1-25, state securities can be purchased from the State Treasury units, or through the Romanian National Post Company between November 1 and November 24 ( in urban areas) or November 23 (in rural areas).

The government securities issued under the Tezaur scheme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance - but at a cost.

