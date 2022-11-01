Business

Romania's Treasury pays 9.15% yield for two-year bonds sold to households

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Finance launched a new bond issues for households under the Tezaur scheme (bonds not traded at Bucharest Stock Exchange), starting on November 1, announcing annual coupons of 8.7% (one-year tenant) and 9.15% (two-year tenant).

The yields are along the yield curve set on the primary market, where the Treasury issued bonds with a maturity of eight years (96 months) at the cost of 9.23% on October 31.

Between November 1-24, the Government for household securities can be bought online only by natural persons who have signed in the Finance Ministry's online system SPV. At the same time, between November 1-25, state securities can be purchased from the State Treasury units, or through the Romanian National Post Company between November 1 and November 24 ( in urban areas) or November 23 (in rural areas).

The government securities issued under the Tezaur scheme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance - but at a cost.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's Treasury pays 9.15% yield for two-year bonds sold to households

01 November 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Finance launched a new bond issues for households under the Tezaur scheme (bonds not traded at Bucharest Stock Exchange), starting on November 1, announcing annual coupons of 8.7% (one-year tenant) and 9.15% (two-year tenant).

The yields are along the yield curve set on the primary market, where the Treasury issued bonds with a maturity of eight years (96 months) at the cost of 9.23% on October 31.

Between November 1-24, the Government for household securities can be bought online only by natural persons who have signed in the Finance Ministry's online system SPV. At the same time, between November 1-25, state securities can be purchased from the State Treasury units, or through the Romanian National Post Company between November 1 and November 24 ( in urban areas) or November 23 (in rural areas).

The government securities issued under the Tezaur scheme are transferable and can be redeemed in advance - but at a cost.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 November 2022
Business
Finnish group Nokian Tyres will invest EUR 650 mln in greenfield factory in Romania after Russia exit
26 October 2022
RI +
How to heal covert scars for half of your life: Top Romanian model about his secret to success
21 October 2022
Eco
WWF opens rural eco-hub in Romania’s Carpathian Mountains
20 October 2022
Tech
Google opens new office in downtown Bucharest
18 October 2022
Politics
European Parliament backs resolution calling for Romania, Bulgaria to be admitted into Schengen
14 October 2022
Social
Romanian scientist at Stanford leads research on human brain cells being transplanted into rats
12 October 2022
Politics
Bill barring convicted felons from public office passed into law in Romania
12 October 2022
Social
Romanian woman testifies in the Council of Europe about the traumas she experienced in a Communist orphanage