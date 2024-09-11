Central Romania: Transylvania Hot Air Balloon festival to take place in September

Romania’s oldest and largest hot air balloon parade will take place between September 27 and 29 in Mătrici, Mureș County, marking its 18th edition. Organizers promise a unique experience filled with family-friendly activities and entertainment.

The main attraction of the event is the hot air balloon rides, with two options available, namely free flight, offering a scenic view of the autumn landscape and priced at RON 800 per person, or tethered flight, which is a calmer and stationary experience at a fixed height meant for first-timers, according to the press release cited by StirileTransilvaniei.eu.

Organizers remind those wishing to participate that balloon flights are highly dependent on weather conditions, with factors like wind, temperature, and humidity affecting safety.

In addition to the balloon rides, the event will feature performances for all ages, such as traditional dances by Ansamblul Bekecs (Saturday at noon), an interactive comedy show by Mister Nicu (Saturday, 2:00 PM), and a musical theater show, "Koleves" by Teatrul de Piatră (Saturday, 4:00 PM)

The rock band Compact will perform their hits like "Fata din vis" and "Cântec pentru prieteni" on the first evening. The night will also feature performances by Hungarian rock legends Rudan Joe and Varga Miklós.

On Sunday, activities include an interactive children's show by Krampusz, a family concert by Trupa Marili, and performances by Mano & Gregor and Slágerebbje, concluding the event with popular international hits.

For those who prefer to stay grounded, the hot air balloon parade offers a vibrant spectacle, with colorful balloons dotting the sky.

The event is expected to draw several dozen teams from Romania and abroad, including participants from Hungary, Slovakia, Moldova, Lithuania, England, the Czech Republic, and Serbia.

(Photo source: Transylvania Hot Air Balloon on Facebook)