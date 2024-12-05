Leisure

Romania's Transfagarasan listed among world's top 20 best road trips

05 December 2024

Romania's famous Transfagarasan mountain highway was included in a ranking of the world’s best road trips.

The study put together by travel insurance company InsureandGo calculated the number of relevant tourist attractions dotted along each route using an online route planner. They then divided it by the overall length of the trip itself, to determine which ones offer the highest density of attractions, and as such can be crowned as the most action-packed adventures of all. 

Europe dominates the top rankings, claiming eight spots in the top 10 most-packed itineraries, and with stand-outs in the top 20 including Spain's The Basque Circuit and Romania's Transfagarasan highway passing over the picturesque Fagaras mountains. 

The ranking has the UK take the top spot, with Derbyshire’s Peak District route crowned the most attraction-filled globally. Germany’s Black Forest High Road and Hawaii’s Hana Highway round out the top three.

Romania's Transfagarasan is in 19th place globally, with an average of 1.9 attractions per 10 km, compared to the top spot’s 11.3.

Also included in the ranking are the Hana Highway (US), the Amalfi Coast Drive (Italy), the Causeway Coastal Route (Northern Ireland), la Route des Vins d’Alsace (France), the Highland Tourist Route (Scotland), and many others. 

“Road trips are a fantastic way to explore a country, whether you’re joining an organised bus tour, or renting a car to explore on your own terms. While many routes worldwide are already celebrated for being some of the world’s most picturesque, we were curious to discover which ones are jam-packed with exciting landmarks and attractions, and which offer more remote experiences where it’s the scenery and nature that really shines,” said Chris Rolland, CEO at InsureandGo.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Tags
Positive Romania
Normal

