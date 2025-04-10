Romania’s trade gap widens by 32% y/y in February amid weak exports

Romania’s foreign trade deficit widened by 32% y/y to EUR 2.74 billion in February, as the exports edged down while the imports continued to increase, according to data published by the statistics office INS.

The external balance had deteriorated by 39% y/y in January, reversing the slight improvement in the second half of last year when the Romanian exporters’ performance improved moderately by 0.7% y/y in Q2 and 2.7% y/y in Q4. On a broader perspective, Romania’s exports have stagnated in nominal terms over the past three years – while the imports picked up slightly, particularly in 2024, pushing up the trade gap.

In February, Romania’s exports contracted by 0.7% y/y to EUR 7.90 billion, while the imports increased by 6.3% y/y to EUR 10.77 billion.

The foreign trade posted stronger annual growth rates in January, but the spread was also significant: while the exports increased by 2.4% y/y, the imports advanced by 10.3% y/y, resulting in a 39% y/y wider trade gap (EUR 2.74 billion).

In January-February, the faint 0.7% y/y advance of exports was driven by the 50% y/y higher exports of fuels, 16% y/y more exports of chemicals, and 24% y/y larger exports of beverages and tobacco (particularly tobacco) – while most of the other sectors posted negative performances.

The 8.2% y/y advance of imports in the same two-month period of 2025 was fueled by 33% larger import of fuels and 10% y/y more imports of chemicals while no sector posted negative dynamics.

