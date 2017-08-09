Romania’s trade deficit, up 30% in first six months

Romania recorded a trade deficit of over EUR 5.83 billion in the first half of the year, up almost 30.2% compared to the same period in 2016, when the deficit stood at around EUR 4.48 billion, according to preliminary data from the National Statistics Institute (INS).

Romania exported goods worth some EUR 30.88 billion in the first six months of 2017, which represents a year-on-year increase of 9.6%. Meanwhile, the imports went up by 12.4%, to around EUR 36.72 billion.

In June, Romania’s trade deficit stood at EUR 1.37 billion, up 97% year-on-year. The exports increased by 2.5% compared to the same month of 2016, while the imports increased by 14.2%.

