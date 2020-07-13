Romania’s trade deficit widens by almost 10% in January-May

Romania’s exports totaled EUR 23.75 billion in the first five months of 2020, representing a decrease of 19% compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the statistics office (INS). Meanwhile, the imports dropped by 13.5%, to EUR 31.09 billion.

The trade deficit in the first five months of the year thus widened by EUR 742.3 million (or 9.75% year-on-year), to EUR 7.34 billion, Economica.net reported.

In May 2020, the exports totaled EUR 3.75 billion, while the imports amounted to EUR 5 billion. This resulted in a trade deficit of EUR 1.25 billion, the same data showed.

Between January 1 and May 31, 2020, important shares in the structure of exports and imports were held by transport machinery and equipment (46.3% for export and 35.2% for import) and other manufactured products (30.9% for export and 29.9% for import).

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)