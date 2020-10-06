Romania Insider
Business
Romania’s exports halve in April amid lockdown
10 June 2020
Romania’s exports plunged by 47% in April compared to the same month last year, to EUR 2.93 billion, the statistics office INS announced.

Exports to European Union member states dropped slightly steeper, by over 50%, to just over EUR 2 bln. Exports to non-EU countries decreased relatively slower, by 38%.

Meanwhile, Romania’s imports in April were 34% lower than in the same month last year. The imports from the EU contracted slightly stronger, by 36% year-on-year to EUR 3.2 bln, in line with the trade obstacles that were somewhat less rigid in non-EU countries such as Turkey.

As a result, Romania’s trade gap increased by 16% year-on-year to EUR 1.6 bln in April, which is not as dramatic as the 43% advance seen in March when exports went down 11.3% year-on-year due to the sudden interruption in the economic activity.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

