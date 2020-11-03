Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 03/11/2020 - 09:12
Business
Romanian tourism industry asks Govt. for support amid coronavirus crisis
11 March 2020
Private entities in Romania’s tourism sector have invited the authorities to identify together measures that would diminish the negative consequences for the hospitality industry in the context of the spread of Covid-19 in Romania.

Among the measures suggested by private operators in the tourism industry are the exemption from paying income taxes for the next three months, with the possibility of extending the measure for six months in case of necessity, full deductibility for meals and accommodation provided to employees, the possibility of extending the validity of the holiday vouchers (not used last year), the issuing new holiday vouchers (for this year) within the next 10 days to support domestic tourism, as well as the possibility of issuing holiday vouchers in the off-season, local Adevarul reported. The need for a campaign to promote holidays in Romania has also been discussed.

The Directorate for Tourism within Romania’s Ministry of Economy and Energy has set up a crisis group that manages and comes up with solutions to support the economic operators in tourism, severely affected by the spread of the Covid-19 virus. The same group will also assist tourists facing problems related to the changing situation.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Economy, up to now, additional measures have been established to maintain a permanent dialogue, both with the tourism industry and with tourists. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
1
 

