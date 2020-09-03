Occupancy rate for some hotels in Bucharest plunges to 20% amid Covid-19 concerns

The cancellation rate for some hotels in Bucharest reached up to about 80% amid concerns related to the Covid-19 virus, while their occupancy level dropped to 20 - 30% according to Wall-Street.ro quoting hotel managers.

Some hotels in the country are reportedly beginning to take severe measures because of the reduced activity. These include reducing the work schedule of employees, using them to perform tasks other than the usual ones, sending them in paid or even unpaid leave, in some cases.

Hotel managers argue that this situation is worsening each day.

"We hope to recover from this state of panic soon. Certainly, March is compromised. Maybe we will break even again in April. Although April is also problematic. The hotels in Bucharest are based on business, corporate tourism, and this year we will have the Easter holiday period in April,” says Diana Popescu, owner of the Epoque Hotel.

However, other hotel managers say that they are coping with the problems. JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel representatives said they had several cancellations, but the occupancy rate hasn’t changed significantly.

