Romania participates in three of NATO's eight battle groups on the eastern flank

Beginning in January 2025, Romania's armed forces have expanded their involvement in NATO's defense measures on the eastern flank by contributing personnel and military equipment to two additional battle groups. These are stationed in Slovakia, where Romania provides an anti-tank detachment, and Bulgaria, where a reconnaissance unit is deployed, the Ministry of Defence (MApN) announced.

Moreover, Romania continues its participation in the battle group in Poland with an air defense detachment, an effort that has been ongoing since 2017.

"The decision to establish multinational battle groups in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary was agreed upon at the 2022 NATO Summit in Madrid as part of strengthening collective defense measures on the eastern flank of the North Atlantic Alliance. These battle groups were organized following the model of those in the Baltic States and Poland, which were established after the 2016 NATO Summit in Warsaw," MApN explained.

The battle group in Slovakia is led by Spain and includes troops from the Czech Republic, Portugal, Romania, and Slovenia. The Bulgarian battle group is coordinated by Italy, with contributions from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Romania, Turkey, and the United States.

"This expansion of our country's contribution to allied deterrence and defense measures complements the presence of Romanian troops in the battle group in Poland, where the Romanian Armed Forces have been participating since 2017," the ministry said.

With over 150 troops and accompanying military equipment deployed across NATO's eastern flank battle groups, Romania's increased presence underscores its strong commitment to collective defense, MApN also emphasized.

The NATO battle group in Romania is spearheaded by France, with support from Belgium, Luxembourg, and Spain. Along with the one in Bulgaria, it is coordinated by the Southeast Multinational Division Command in Bucharest.

Currently, Romania contributes to maintaining regional and global security with over 1,000 military personnel.

The country also participates in missions and operations of the European Union, where it commands the EU Military Training Mission in the Central African Republic (EUTM RCA) and is set to take over the leadership of EUFOR ALTHEA in Bosnia and Herzegovina, where it is the largest contributor.

Thus, of the nine military operations and missions carried out under the European Union's Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP), to which Romania contributes with personnel and military equipment, it will simultaneously command two of them.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Bubmleedee/Dreamstime.com)