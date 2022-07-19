Social

 

 

Romania makes podium at International Geography Olympiad

19 July 2022
Students representing Romania were awarded four medals, winning third place at this year’s International Geography Olympiad.

The competition took place online between July 12-18, and was organized by the French National Geographic Institute.

Sophomore Daniel-Nicolae Hanganu and junior student Radu-Andrei Brădățeanu, representing Romania, both received a gold medal, while Mihai-Alexandru Bratu was awarded silver, and Alex-Darius Topica a bronze medal.

Romania’s team took third place in the world and second in Europe as a result of the medals received. Singapore and Lithuania took first and second place, respectively.

209 students from 54 countries took part in this year’s International Geography Olympiad.

Minster of education Sorin Cîmpeanu congratulated the students through a message posted on social media.

(Photo source: event photo)

