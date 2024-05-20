Revenues of Romanian telecom operators stagnate at EUR 3.4 bln in 2023

The revenues generated by the telecommunications operators in Romania stagnated at RON 16.9 billion (EUR 3.4 billion) in Romania amid diverging dynamics of the number of subscribers in separate segments, according to a report published by the National Authority for Communications Administration and Regulation (ANCOM).

Out of the total, fixed and mobile internet generated 37% of the turnover, mobile telephony a share of 29%, retransmission of TV programs 15%, fixed telephony 9%, and the other types of networks/services 10%, Bursa.ro reported.

The number of fiber internet subscribers surged by 13% y/y to 5 million. In contrast, that of active prepaid SIM cards decreased by 11%.

The fixed internet coverage rate in 2023 was 80% on average: 86% in the urban area and 72% in the rural area. Depending on the number of connections, the first three providers are RCS&RDS (70%), Orange Group (17%), and Vodafone (11%).

At the end of 2023, 23.6 million SIM cards were active on the Romanian market, two-thirds of which were subscription-based. The number of postpaid SIM cards increased by 7% y/y.

Average monthly traffic was almost 11 GB per inhabitant (+32%), and in terms of the number of active connections, the first three providers were Orange Group (37%), RCS&RDS (27%), and Vodafone (23%).

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)