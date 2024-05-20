Romania's telecom group DIGI launches operations in Belgium

Romanian telecom operator DIGI Communications (BVB: DIGI) is launching operations in Belgium in partnership with Citymesh (part of IT group Cegeka), the mobile services being for the beginning provided partly through the network of the local operator Proximus, according to Economica.net.

DIGI Belgium said it plans to "shake up the market" from the very beginning by combining fair pricing with a reliable network and quality customer service.

The bundle of services offered will match those of the current operators Proximus, Orange, and Telenet/Base: mobile voice and data, fiber internet, and digital television.

DIGI, through the association with Citymesh NV, part of the Belgian IT group Cegeka, won, in 2022, the rights to use some frequencies in the mobile spectrum as a result of participating in the auction organized by the Belgian Institute for Postal Services and Telecommunications (BIPT).

Citymesh, part of Cegeka Holdings, provides telecommunications services in Belgium: internet, mobile and landline services tailored to business (B2B) customers.

To provide mobile telecom services, DIGI has entered into an agreement with Proximus that allows it to lease part of the network for five years until it can have its own infrastructure that it will develop in parallel. The Romanian operator plans to cover with its own antennas (some 4,500 are needed to cover the surface of Belgium) 30% of the country's population by the end of 2025 and 99.8% by the end of 2030.

(Photo source: the company)