Romania to hike taxes on cryptocurrency and stock market gains

Romania plans to significantly increase taxes on cryptocurrency and stock market gains, with the government preparing to take responsibility for a draft law that will raise the respective tax rates starting next year, according to Profit.ro. The measures are part of a wider package of fiscal changes aimed at increasing the state’s tax revenues.

The tax on cryptocurrency trading profits will jump from the current 10% to 16%, while stock market capital gains taxes will see substantial increases across different holding periods.

For stock transactions conducted through regulated entities, the tax on shares held for more than one year will triple from 1% to 3%, while the rate on shares held for less than a year will double from 3% to 6%. The increases also apply to gains from derivative financial instruments traded through authorized entities, with the same rate structure based on holding periods.

For stock transfers not conducted through regulated entities, as well as investment gold transactions, the tax rate will increase from 10% to 16%, aligning with the new cryptocurrency tax rate. These changes will take effect for income generated starting in 2026.

Under the new cryptocurrency taxation framework, individual taxpayers will calculate their own income tax based on annual income declarations, applying the 16% rate to gains determined as the positive difference between sale and purchase prices, including direct transaction costs.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Rawpixelimages/Dreamstime.com)