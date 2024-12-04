Finance

Romania already cashed RON 5.6 bln from tax amnesty

04 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance collected RON 5.6 billion (EUR 1.1 billion) from the tax amnesty so far, in the context in which the target of this initiative was revised in November to RON 5.6-6 billion. 

Thus, by the deadline of November 25, 202,479 companies and individuals requested to benefit from amnesty, of which 99,758 requests were rejected.

Of the 50,390 approved applications, the state collected RON 5.61 billion from taxpayers prior to August 31 (the date until which the amnesty applies) and forgave tax obligations (interest and accessories for companies, and for the population additionally and deletions from the principal ) worth RON 4.59 billion, according to Profit.ro.

ANAF still has 52,331 requests pending, in the context in which the deadline for resolving requests was extended until December 19. The deadline for applying for amnesty was November 25.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Finance

Romania already cashed RON 5.6 bln from tax amnesty

04 December 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Finance collected RON 5.6 billion (EUR 1.1 billion) from the tax amnesty so far, in the context in which the target of this initiative was revised in November to RON 5.6-6 billion. 

Thus, by the deadline of November 25, 202,479 companies and individuals requested to benefit from amnesty, of which 99,758 requests were rejected.

Of the 50,390 approved applications, the state collected RON 5.61 billion from taxpayers prior to August 31 (the date until which the amnesty applies) and forgave tax obligations (interest and accessories for companies, and for the population additionally and deletions from the principal ) worth RON 4.59 billion, according to Profit.ro.

ANAF still has 52,331 requests pending, in the context in which the deadline for resolving requests was extended until December 19. The deadline for applying for amnesty was November 25.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Juan Moyano/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 December 2024
Justice
ECHR condemns Romania for failing to sanction man who shared intimate images with no consent
04 December 2024
Macro
Romania’s central bank reportedly sells from reserves to keep the exchange rate stable
04 December 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's Stock Exchange loses 2.35% amid presidential election concerns
03 December 2024
Politics
TikTok tells European Parliament that it dismantled networks of accounts targeting Romanian audience
03 December 2024
Transport
Ford unveils new electric Puma Gen-E to be produced at plant in southern Romania
03 December 2024
Culture
Romanian film on The New York Times list of best movies of 2024
03 December 2024
Politics
Russian leader Vladimir Putin makes ironic comment about presidential vote recount in Romania
03 December 2024
Politics
Romanian presidential candidate Elena Lasconi calls for broad democratic ruling coalition