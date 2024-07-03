Romania sweats through hottest June on record

Last month was the hottest June since weather records began in Romania, with the average temperature from over 100 meteorological stations being more than one degree higher than in June 2019, according to data from the National Meteorological Administration (ANM) quoted by Hotnews.ro.

In fact, June 2024 was hotter than many past Julys and Augusts. The average temperature for the month was 22.0°C, which is 1.1°C above the previous record set in June 2019. Generally, when such a monthly record is surpassed, the difference is 0.2-0.3°C, but June 2024 was exceptionally warm.

The average temperature for June over the past 60 years in the country is 18.8°C, and the average July temperature over the past 60 years stands at 20.5°C, according to the ANM data.

The hottest June months in Romania were in 2024 (22.0°C), 2019 (20.9°C), 2012 (20.7°C), and 2007 (20.5°C). The deviation from the reference period 1991-2020 was 3.2°C in June 2024, and compared to the 1981-2010 period, it was 3.7°C.

The national average in June 1976 was only 15.9°C, and in 1984, it was 16°C. Last month's average was 6°C higher.

The hottest month in the history of weather measurements in Romania was July 2012, with a national average of +23.9°C.

(Photo source: LCVA | Dreamstime.com)