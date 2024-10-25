Romania is struggling to fill its quota for non-EU workers as its overall rejection rate doubled in 2023 and many of those allowed in the country move on to work in other European Union countries.

Slightly over 84,000 non-EU citizens with valid employment rights are currently present in Romania, an increase of about 10,000 in less than a year, according to Profit.ro. The figure, however, is miles away from the government-approved quota of 100,000, maintained annually over the last 3 years.

Authorities in Romania and Bulgaria say that up to 40% of workers do not complete their contract terms before leaving for Western Europe. Some come to Romania with employment visas but are later caught trying to cross illegally into the Schengen Area.

Nevertheless, foreign workers are needed to supplant the local workforce deficit. Last year, the government briefly considered a 140,000 quota for foreign workers, a substantial increase from previous years, but in the end maintained the cap after consulting the Association of Labor Importers. The main reason for the decision is that the 100,000 quota had not been fully utilized.

On the other hand, the overall rejection rate for long-stay visas for foreign workers intending to work in Romania reached nearly 30% in 2023, double the rate of 2022, according to official data analyzed by Profit.ro.

Reasons for visa denials included a lack of documents proving professional skills, lack of English proficiency, and even suspicions of human trafficking or risks to national security.

Of the over 84,000 foreign workers now in Romania, over 73,000 are men. Most come from Nepal (20,636), followed by those from Sri Lanka (16,115), India (8,306), Bangladesh (6,298), and Turkey (6,240).

Last year, the government noted that the 100,000 foreigners who could be employed or seconded to Romania in 2024 would represent approximately 1.30% of the employed population in Q2 of 2023, which was, according to the National Institute of Statistics, close to 7.7 million people.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)