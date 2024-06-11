Some 35%-40% of the foreign workers with a working permit for Romania had already left the country seeking a better-paid workplace in Western Europe after the border control was lifted on Romania's airports following Air Schengen implementation on April 1, according to Bursa.ro quoting employment agency representatives.

Foreigners arriving in Romania for work can travel as tourists in other Schengen countries; therefore, the customs officers spotting them at the airport can not prevent them from leaving, but working in another Schengen country is illegal, according to statements of Yosef Gavriel Peisakh, General Manager of the foreign staff recruitment agency Work From Asia.

This is because while their working visa is valid for the entire Schengen area, their stay in another Schengen country for a period exceeding 90 days (for tourism purposes and with no labor rights) is illegal.

"According to our estimates, from the date of Romania's entry into Schengen until now, a percentage of approximately 35-40% of foreign workers have already left the country," said Yosef Gavriel Peisakh.

