Romanian Energy Ministry asks state companies to estimate cost of Green Deal

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has sent a request to energy companies in which the state is a shareholder and to public institutions in the energy sector to analyze the negative effects of the European Union's Green Deal policies and European and national environmental legislation on them, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The move comes in the context of minister Sebastian Burduja arguing for the prevalence of energy security and affordability over sustainability.

"These initiatives [European Union's Green Deal], although essential for the transition to a green economy, have generated collateral effects on the economic competitiveness and energy security of the Member States. The recent report prepared by Mario Draghi reveals a series of negative effects that endanger the competitiveness of the European Union on the global stage," the official request states.

