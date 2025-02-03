Energy

Romanian Energy Ministry asks state companies to estimate cost of Green Deal

03 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has sent a request to energy companies in which the state is a shareholder and to public institutions in the energy sector to analyze the negative effects of the European Union's Green Deal policies and European and national environmental legislation on them, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The move comes in the context of minister Sebastian Burduja arguing for the prevalence of energy security and affordability over sustainability.

"These initiatives [European Union's Green Deal], although essential for the transition to a green economy, have generated collateral effects on the economic competitiveness and energy security of the Member States. The recent report prepared by Mario Draghi reveals a series of negative effects that endanger the competitiveness of the European Union on the global stage," the official request states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Romanian Energy Ministry asks state companies to estimate cost of Green Deal

03 February 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Ministry of Energy has sent a request to energy companies in which the state is a shareholder and to public institutions in the energy sector to analyze the negative effects of the European Union's Green Deal policies and European and national environmental legislation on them, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The move comes in the context of minister Sebastian Burduja arguing for the prevalence of energy security and affordability over sustainability.

"These initiatives [European Union's Green Deal], although essential for the transition to a green economy, have generated collateral effects on the economic competitiveness and energy security of the Member States. The recent report prepared by Mario Draghi reveals a series of negative effects that endanger the competitiveness of the European Union on the global stage," the official request states.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Andrey Popov/Dreamstime.com)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 February 2025
Justice
Romanian prosecutors detain 11 people in case targeting developer Nordis
04 February 2025
Finance
Romania raises equivalent of EUR 4 bln with first FX bonds after outlook downgrade
04 February 2025
Politics
Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan launches presidential campaign website, seeks donations and volunteers
03 February 2025
Politics
Far-right politician Călin Georgescu calls for boycott of supermarkets in Romania
03 February 2025
Justice
Update: Real estate developer Nordis received EUR 200 mln through pyramid scheme, Romanian prosecutors say
03 February 2025
Finance
Romania to regulate and tax companies in cryptocurrency market
03 February 2025
Real Estate
MAS PLC sells Romanian strip mall portfolio to M Core Group
03 February 2025
Macro
Fiscal Council projects Romania's public deficit at 7.7% of GDP in 2025