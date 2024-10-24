Romania and Serbia begin negotiations to establish cultural institutes

The Romanian and Serbian governments recently approved a memorandum regarding the initiation of negotiations for the establishment and operation of cultural institutes.

The memorandum specifies the opening of two new cultural institutes, namely the Romanian Cultural Institute in Belgrade, with a branch in Vršac, headquartered in the 'Luceafărul' complex, as well as the Serbian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, with a branch in Timișoara, western Romania.

“The opening of the Romanian Cultural Institute in Belgrade and its branch in Vršac is a first, as it will be the first institute in the network of Romanian cultural institutes in the Western Balkans," the government stated, cited by Agerpres.

The Romanian Cultural Institute in Belgrade is under the authority of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian Cultural Institute, while the Serbian Institute in Bucharest is subordinated to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia.

"The institute will contribute to promoting Romanian artistic cultural values and the achievements of Romanian scientific and cultural creation in Serbia," the statement adds.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ruletkka | Dreamstime.com)