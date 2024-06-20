Romania decides to send Patriot system to Ukraine

Romania's Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) decided in its Thursday meeting to donate a Patriot missile system to Ukraine, the Romanian Presidency announced. At the same time, Romania will have further negotiations with the Allies on obtaining a similar system for its Army, the same source said.

"Considering the significant deterioration of the security situation in Ukraine, as a result of Russia's constant and massive attacks on civilians and civil infrastructure, especially on the energy sector, as well as the regional consequences of this situation, including on Romania's security, in close coordination with the Allies, Council members decided to donate a PATRIOT system to Ukraine," reads the Presidential Administration's press release.

"This donation is made on the condition that our country continues its negotiations with the Allies, especially with the American strategic partner, with a view to obtaining a similar or equivalent system that meets the need to ensure the protection of the national airspace, modernize the Romanian Army and ensure interoperability with the NATO system," the statement also said.

At the same time, according to the CSAT decision, it is necessary "to identify a temporary solution to cover the operational vulnerability created" by this situation.

The decision was based on an in-depth technical evaluation of the Romanian authorities, the same source said, so as to eliminate the risk of creating possible vulnerabilities for Romania. Moreover, discussions will continue with the Allies so that Romania's air defense is further strengthened.

"Romania's position is and will continue to be unequivocal in its multidimensional support of Ukraine, alongside the international community, in its legitimate right to self-defense against Russia's illegal and unprovoked aggression," the Presidency's press release further stated.

President Klaus Iohannis mentioned for the first time the idea of sending a Patriot missile system to Ukraine in early May, after meeting with US president Joe Biden in Washington.

Romania operationalized its second Patriot air defense system last week.

(Photo source: Facebook/Angel Tilvar)