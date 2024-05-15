PM Ciolacu says Russia conveyed "veiled threat" to Romania in connection to Patriot transfer to Ukraine

Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, in an interview with Digi24, said that Romania's decision regarding the transfer of the Patriot anti-missile system to Ukraine annoyed Russia, which conveyed a "veiled threat," but stressed that this is certainly not likely to result in military retaliation.

"I saw Moscow's reaction (after president Klaus Iohannis was in the US and mentioned on the sidelines of the meeting that Romania might transfer the Patriot system to Ukraine). Let's be fair and say it clearly, we are dealing with an aggressor, a dictator. Moscow sent a veiled threat to Romania, this means that Romania's decision is disturbing," Marcel Ciolacu told Digi24, quoted by G4media.ro.

The prime minister also said that although Russia is annoyed, military retaliation is out of the question.

"Russia will not attack Romania, let me be clear. It cannot afford to attack Romania, nor does it want to attack Romania", Ciolacu appreciated.

Regarding the decision regarding the transfer of the Patriot system to Ukraine, the Supreme Council of Defense of the Country (CSAT) will make a decision," Ciolacu added.

