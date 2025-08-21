Romania’s “Seaside for All” program kicks off again in September with lower costs

The well-known “Seaside for All” program is taking place again on the Romanian seaside between September 1–30, promising lower prices.

The program has run for over 20 years uninterrupted, and offers low prices for tourists willing to go to the seaside in the off-season. The initiator of the program is the Federation of Employers in Romanian Tourism (or FPTR).

Hotels and other operators in Romanian tourism have had a challenging year so far. The vacation voucher policy was modified at the beginning of this year, lowering reservations. Starting August 1, the VAT for accommodation also increased from 9% to 11%.

In this context, the “Seaside for All” aims to lure back tourists with affordable prices, compensate for the decrease in demand generated by the new fiscal measures, ensure high occupancy in September, and keep units open and staff employed.

The 2025 edition brings a visible expansion of the program in almost all resorts, especially in those in the south of the seaside, such as Mangalia, Jupiter, Saturn, and Vama Veche, where the number of allocated places has increased.

Unlike the peak season, when prices are higher and beaches are crowded, September brings rates reduced by up to 60%.

Rates per person per night, broken down by resorts, are as follows:

Eforie Nord, starting from RON 53 (EUR 11) (without meals) for a 2-star hotel and RON 214 (EUR 43) (all inclusive) for a 3-star hotel;

Eforie Sud, starting from RON 81.5 (EUR 16) (without meals) 3-star hotel, and RON 336.5 (EUR 67) (all inclusive) 3-star hotel;

Jupiter, starting from RON 70 (EUR 14) (with breakfast) 3-star hotel and RON 276 (EUR 55) (all inclusive) 3-star hotel;

Venus, starting from RON 70 (EUR 14) (without meals), 3-star hotel;

Saturn, starting from RON 94.5 (EUR 19) (without meals) 2-star hotel, and RON 214 (EUR 43) (all inclusive) 3-star hotel;

Mangalia, starting from RON 101 (EUR 20) (without meals), 3-star hotel;

Mamaia, starting from RON 69.5 (EUR 14) (without meals) 2-star hotel, and RON 332 (EUR 66) (all inclusive) 3-star hotel;

Costinești, starting from RON 88 (EUR 18) (without meals), 3-star hotel;

Vama Veche, starting from RON 79 (EUR 16) (without meals) 3-star hotel.

Prices may increase depending on the meal services and the classification of the chosen hotel. So far, 62 accommodation units have launched offers for the “Seaside for All” program, representing approximately 3,500 accommodation places per night.

“Over time, ‘Seaside for All’ has established itself as the most stable and credible tourism program in Romania. Year after year, thousands of families choose to benefit from this initiative coordinated exclusively by the private sector to plan their seaside vacations,” declared FPTR president, Dr. Eng. Dragoș Răducan.

Reservations can be made directly at hotels or through partner agencies, and payment can also be made with vacation vouchers. The list of participating units will be published on the official FPTR website.

(Photo source: Aleksandar Todorovic | Dreamstime.com)