Romania considers new green Samurai bond issue

Romania plans to issue Samurai bonds and contract loans from multilateral banks such as EBRD or EIB to finance other green projects, finance minister Alexandru Nazare said at the CES ESG Conference 2025 in Bucharest on September 18.

The country has already issued almost RON 10.8 billion (EUR 2 billion) in green bonds, allocated to a diversified area of green ​​projects such as non-polluting transport, wastewater management, and adaptation to climate change.

"We plan to issue Samurai bonds in the next period, which will finance this area of ​​the green economy. And more than that, of course, we have discussions with international financial institutions, where on each level of discussion, whether it is the EBRD, the EIB, we have an important level that refers to the green economy," minister Nazare said, as reported by Economica.net.

Romania returned to the market of Japan last year, with a green Samurai bond that was partly successful. The country decided to skip the longer-term maturities (10-year and 20-year) for its planned Samurai bond, and kept only the three-year, five-year, and seven-year tranches. The government had to scale down the planned aggregate size of the bond issue to JPY 30 billion – the equivalent of just over EUR 200 million - compared to up to EUR 500 million initially envisaged.

Minister Nazare said that Romania needs technical assistance in developing public-private partnership projects, which are necessary in the context of budgetary constraints. He emphasised that American partners have offered to support us in this regard.

"In the discussions we had in Washington with the Department of Commerce, we managed to obtain the support of the American CLDP (Commercial Law Development Program, no. 1), both for attracting investment and for developing this form of public-private partnership, where Romania has not progressed in recent years compared to other countries in the region. We need technical assistance," the minister added.

