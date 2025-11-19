Romania to ban salary-pension cumulation in the public sector

The Romanian government is preparing an emergency ordinance to ban salary-pension cumulation in the public sector, according to the document consulted by Economedia.ro. The draft ordinance includes other measures to reduce spending in public administration, such as suspending secondments and transfers.

The topic has constantly returned to the public agenda and is linked to the so-called "special pensions" because the recipients of such accumulation are often beneficiaries retired at early ages under special regulations providing special pensions as well.

Minister of labour Florin Manole confirmed later in the evening, speaking for Antena 3, that the government's project envisages that the retirees employed in public administration will receive only 15% of their pensions. The provision targets all categories of public sector employees, including medical doctors and teachers.

Thus, retirees reemployed in the public sector may be maintained in employment, upon request, provided that the pension amount is reduced by 85%.

The restriction is lifted when the recipient reaches the age of 70 years, when the value of the pension is recalculated to include the contributions paid during the partial cumulation period. After 70 years, 100% of the recalculated pension is paid irrespective of whether the recipient is employed in the public sector or not, explained the secretary of state in the Ministry of Labour, Ciprian Văcaru (PSD), cited by Hotnews.ro.

The only public servants who can avoid this salary-pension cumulation ban are persons elected to public positions and persons appointed to public institutions/authorities by Decision of the Chamber of Deputies, the Senate, or the joint Chambers of Parliament, who can combine their pension with their salary during the exercise of their mandate.

Under the provisions of the same draft emergency ordinance, within 10 working days from the date of entry into force of the document, the heads of public authorities and institutions are obliged to order, under the law, by administrative act, the termination of the secondment of civil servants. The measure will be valid until December 31, 2026.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)