Romanian HR experts are paid less than their peers in the region

Human resource specialists in Romania earn average wages of EUR 676, significantly less than their peers in Estonia (EUR 1,200), Slovenia (EUR 1,177), Croatia (EUR 1,087) or Czech Republic (EUR 1,062), according to a survey done by eJobs and Paylab.

Bulgaria used to be the country with the lowest HR salaries in the region so far, but the latest survey indicate that the country surpassed both Romania and Serbia in terms of HR wages.

Despite the much higher wages paid to HR specialists abroad, not many of them tend to relocate, says Bogdan Badea, CEO of eJobs Romania.

”Although they know that they could earn a lot better abroad, since in Western Europe or in Northern Europe the wages are even greater than those in the region, those who want to migrate are looking for other areas such as sales, financial sector or IT. A human resources specialist who would like to move to Finland, for example, should expect an average salary of EUR 2,310 per month,” says Badea.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)