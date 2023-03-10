Romania’s ruling coalition likely to survive 2024 general elections

Nearly two years ahead of the general elections expected in December 2024, Romania’s ruling coalition unexpectedly forged by President Klaus Iohannis proves indestructible and, if it successfully overcomes the seat rotation procedure this spring, may get safely another four-year term as the electorate seems satisfied with the arrangement initially seen as unacceptable.

Half of the voters supporting the Liberal Party (PNL) in Romania are either satisfied or very satisfied with the option of reaching an electoral alliance with the Social Democrats ahead of the 2024 general elections, according to a poll conducted by INSCOP Research for the Liberal Party, quoted by News.ro.

The share of the Social Democrat electorate satisfied by their party’s agreement with PNL is even higher (60%) – which can be explained by the leading role played by the Social Democrats in the coalition.

Notably, however, the poll counts only the opinions of voters fully committed to attending the vote (10 on a 1 to 10 scale) while the voters disappointed by their party’s alliance are more likely inclined to go to the voting station again.

As regards the support enjoyed by major parties, the Social Democrats and Liberals are losing momentum to 31.7% and 22.3%, respectively. Radical party AUR is more efficient in capturing the voters lost by the major parties and reached 18.2% support, significantly above the other opposition party – reformist USR (11.2%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)