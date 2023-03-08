Social Democrat leader assures Romania's ruling coalition will smoothly rotate seats as planned

The head of the Romanian Social Democrats, Marcel Ciolacu, promised that the Government rotation, under which the two major ruling partners are expected to change seats including that of the prime minister, will undoubtedly take place.

He assured that prime minister Nicolae Ciucă would resign from office "at the agreed time," News.ro reported. Under the agreement, Ciolacu is supposed to take over the prime minister seat.

Rumours have been circulated recently about tensions within the ruling coalition related to the rotation of ministers, a situation that would typically lead to snap elections. Amid this background, Ciolacu assured that a new ruling strategy and a new team of ministers would be announced.

The current government has managed to overcome all overlapping crises, so there are no reasons not to have a new government formed by the same parties, the PSD leader said.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)