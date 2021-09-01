Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 21:24
Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Strong divergences between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist party USR-PLUS on a RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln) local development program financed by the Government have brought Romania’s center-right ruling coalition on the brink of a break for the second time this year.

The tensions escalated on Wednesday, September 1, when liberal prime minister Florin Citu wanted to have the EUR 10 bln program dubbed Anghel Saligni passed in the cabinet meeting. The PM reportedly wanted to introduce this point on the meeting’s agenda without taking into consideration the amendments proposed by USR-PLUS ministers, according to News.ro.

In response, USR-PLUS announced that its ministers wouldn’t participate in the Government meeting and the party’s leaders Dan Barna, who is also deputy prime minister, and Dacian Ciolos spoke again about the possibility to leave the ruling coalition. They accused PM Citu of breaching the coalition’s functioning protocol and called for a coalition meeting to discuss the divergences.

The investment program proposed by PM Florin Citu is similar to those carried out in previous years by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and consist in distributing government funds to the local authorities (mayors) to finance infrastructure projects for the development of their communities. However, the previous two programs run by PSD raised criticism related to the discretionary distribution of funds and lack of transparency.

USR-PLUS leaders said they would not support a similar project without clear criteria for distributing the funds and control mechanisms on how the money is spent. The party asked for similar criteria as those for EU funds, according to G4Media.ro.

USR-PLUS also said that the program as supported by PM Citu is "thievery". "Romania's development can't be carried out with programs to enrich local barrons, inherited from Liviu Dragnea (former PSD leader - e.n.)," USR-PLUS said in a press release quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Meanwhile, PM Florin Citu wants to pass the program as soon as possible and doesn’t seem willing to accept his governing partners’ amendments. He even accused USR-PLUS of blackmail and said the program would pass as it is, according to G4Media.ro.

The debate comes at a critical moment for Citu, who competes for the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban. A swift adoption of the investment program could tilt the balance in Citu’s favor, as the party’s mayors have a strong say in the internal elections.

This is the second major conflict in the ruling coalition this year after the one generated by Citu’s unilateral decision to dismiss health minister Vlad Voiculescu (USR-PLUS) in April. At that moment, USR-PLUS folded and decided to continue as part of the Government.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 09/01/2021 - 21:24
Politics

Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program

01 September 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Strong divergences between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist party USR-PLUS on a RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln) local development program financed by the Government have brought Romania’s center-right ruling coalition on the brink of a break for the second time this year.

The tensions escalated on Wednesday, September 1, when liberal prime minister Florin Citu wanted to have the EUR 10 bln program dubbed Anghel Saligni passed in the cabinet meeting. The PM reportedly wanted to introduce this point on the meeting’s agenda without taking into consideration the amendments proposed by USR-PLUS ministers, according to News.ro.

In response, USR-PLUS announced that its ministers wouldn’t participate in the Government meeting and the party’s leaders Dan Barna, who is also deputy prime minister, and Dacian Ciolos spoke again about the possibility to leave the ruling coalition. They accused PM Citu of breaching the coalition’s functioning protocol and called for a coalition meeting to discuss the divergences.

The investment program proposed by PM Florin Citu is similar to those carried out in previous years by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and consist in distributing government funds to the local authorities (mayors) to finance infrastructure projects for the development of their communities. However, the previous two programs run by PSD raised criticism related to the discretionary distribution of funds and lack of transparency.

USR-PLUS leaders said they would not support a similar project without clear criteria for distributing the funds and control mechanisms on how the money is spent. The party asked for similar criteria as those for EU funds, according to G4Media.ro.

USR-PLUS also said that the program as supported by PM Citu is "thievery". "Romania's development can't be carried out with programs to enrich local barrons, inherited from Liviu Dragnea (former PSD leader - e.n.)," USR-PLUS said in a press release quoted by Hotnews.ro.

Meanwhile, PM Florin Citu wants to pass the program as soon as possible and doesn’t seem willing to accept his governing partners’ amendments. He even accused USR-PLUS of blackmail and said the program would pass as it is, according to G4Media.ro.

The debate comes at a critical moment for Citu, who competes for the leadership of the National Liberal Party (PNL) against incumbent leader Ludovic Orban. A swift adoption of the investment program could tilt the balance in Citu’s favor, as the party’s mayors have a strong say in the internal elections.

This is the second major conflict in the ruling coalition this year after the one generated by Citu’s unilateral decision to dismiss health minister Vlad Voiculescu (USR-PLUS) in April. At that moment, USR-PLUS folded and decided to continue as part of the Government.

editor@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Ilona Andrei)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks