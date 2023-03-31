Romania’s ruling coalition strives to avoid scandal after decriminalizing “small” abuse of office in Senate

The Social Democrats (PSD) reject any connection with the controversial draft bill passed by the Senate that decriminalizes the abuse of office with damage smaller than RON 250,000 (EUR 50,000), while the Liberals (PNL) – seen as the authors of the bill – promise to lower the threshold to EUR 4,500.

Both parties, besides the ethnic Hungarians’ party UDMR, endorsed in the Senate on March 29 the bill that also prompted reactions from the European Commission.

The head of the Liberal caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, Gabriel Andronache, promised to amend the draft bill when it is discussed for final endorsement, Realitatea.net reported.

Liberal sources consulted by Adevarul claim that UDMR’s head Kelemen Hunor initially proposed a EUR 100,000 threshold – while the Social Democrat MP Robert Cazanciuc upheld the idea.

The Social Democrats point the finger at the Liberals for accepting the RON 250,000 threshold – as they weren’t involved in the negotiations held between the three ruling parties before the vote in Senate.

However, the Liberal minister of justice Catalin Predoiu defended the draft bill, claiming that the abuse of office with damages below EUR 50,000 is anyways punished under existing provisions of the Criminal Code and stressing that the Constitutional Court required the lawmakers to enact quantitative limits of the abuse of office, Stirileprotv.ro reported.

Another provision of the draft bill passed by the Senators leaves the door open for public servants breaching the law, as it specifies that the abuse of office should be carried out “on purpose” to make the public servant responsible.

